Clear

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Sept. 13th

If you have scores, you can send them to us at newsroom@waaytv.com or in a message to the WAAY TV Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also call in scores to 256-533-3131.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

It's the fourth week of high school football!

If you have scores, you can send them to us at newsroom@waaytv.com or in a message to the WAAY TV Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also call in scores to 256-533-3131.

Here are your Friday night scores (Mobile users click here):

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events