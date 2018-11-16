Clear

Friday Night Football Scoreboard, Playoff Week 2

Here are the Friday Night Football scores for November 16.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 8:56 PM
Clay-Chalkville

35

Hartselle (F)

7

Muscle Shoals

21

Pinson Valley (4)

33

Decatur

0

Oxford (F)

49

Clay Co. Central

44

Madison Academy (F)

19

East Limestone

3

Mortimer Jordan (4)

34

Hokes Bluff

33

North Jackson (4)

13

Oneonta

42

D.A.R. (4)

12

Deshler

42

Fayette Co. (4)

14

Midfield

44

Westminster Chrs. (4)

34

Randolph Co.

28

Geraldine (F)

12

Fyffe

35

Colbert Co. (F)

0

Ranburne

15

Addison (F)

26

Red Bay

6

Ohatchee (F)

42

Collinsville

3

Aliceville (4)

14

Donoho

7

Mars Hill Bible (F)

38

Pickens Co.

28

Falkville (4)

7

Waterloo

8

Spring Garden (F)

16

