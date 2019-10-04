It's the seventh week of high school football!
If you have scores, you can send them to us at newsroom@waaytv.com or in a message to the WAAY TV Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also call in scores to 256-533-3131.
Here are your Friday night scores (Mobile users click here):
Related Content
- Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Oct. 4th
- Friday Night Football Scoreboard
- Friday Night Football Scoreboard, Week 4
- Friday Night Football Scoreboard, Week 5
- Friday Night Football Scoreboard, Week 6
- Friday Night Football Scoreboard, Week 7
- Friday Night Football Scoreboard, Week 8
- Friday Night Football Scoreboard, Week 9
- Friday Night Football Scoreboard, Week 10
- Friday Night Football Scoreboard, Week 11
Scroll for more content...