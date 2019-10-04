Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic Alert: Crash on Governors Drive in Huntsville causes delays Full Story

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Oct. 4th

If you have scores, you can send them to us at newsroom@waaytv.com or in a message to the WAAY TV Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also call in scores to 256-533-3131.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 3:13 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

It's the seventh week of high school football!

If you have scores, you can send them to us at newsroom@waaytv.com or in a message to the WAAY TV Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also call in scores to 256-533-3131.

Here are your Friday night scores (Mobile users click here):

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
95° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
95° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 97°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events