Clear

Friday Night Football Scoreboard: Nov. 15

If you have scores, you can send them to us at newsroom@waaytv.com or in a message to the WAAY TV Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also call in scores to 256-533-3131.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 3:09 PM
Updated: Nov 15, 2019 3:12 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

It's high school football playoff time!

If you have scores, you can send them to us at newsroom@waaytv.com or in a message to the WAAY TV Facebook and Twitter pages. You can also call in scores to 256-533-3131.

Here are your Friday night scores (Mobile users click here):

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events