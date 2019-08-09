Friday Night Football Preview: Austin football playing with a chip on its shoulder and has one big goal

Two weeks from today, high school football teams from around the Tennessee Valley will take the field for their first game of the season.

Austin football, like many this week, was back out on the field getting ready for the 2019 season and they've got one really big goal.

"State championship," Austin senior linebacker Charles Baker. "That's everyone's goal."

"We want to win the championship," Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. "That should be the goal of everyone right now. I mean we're all 0-0 and we want to reach the highest point, the highest pinnacle and that's to be a championship caliber football team."

Austin's football program is ready to avenge the loss that ended their season last year.

"We've been preparing all season for this," Baker said. "Really at the Mountain Brook game when we lost 31-0 we just had a chip on our shoulder. We were ready to get to Hartselle on August 23rd."

"We ain't score," junior quarterback Quincy Crittendon said. "So offense especially; defense they have they're own, but offense got to come up with some more too, but as a team we didn't perform as good."

The Black Bears have been working this summer to grow individually and as a team.

"We got a lot of talent" Crittendon said. "We faster than all the other teams. We ain't tall, but we move faster you know."

"We got a lot of returning starters," Charles Baker said. "A lot of people experienced to play, so I think that will be a good thing. We've been getting stronger, faster. We've been running a lot, conditioning, trying to get in shape. Trying to make things perfect for the season."

Head coach Jeremy Perkins is noticing something a little different about this squad, too.

"This team is building a lot of chemistry right now," Coach Perkins said. "They really like each other. They like to play the game together; they like to play the game, and they love Austin too. So we're seeing a lot of good, positive things attitude wise, character wise. The team's really gelling and coming together."

Austin starts off the year against rival Hartselle on the first Friday night under their home field lights. The next week, they face another rival, Decatur, so the Black Bears have their work cut out for them.