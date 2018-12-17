Clear

'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of video games over his dance

Ribeiro says he is currently in the middle of copyrighting the dance.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 5:20 PM
Posted By: AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) - "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous dance on the popular video games.

In separate lawsuits filed Monday in federal court, Ribeiro alleges that Fortnite-maker Epic Games and 2K Sports-creator Take-Two Interactive used his dance dubbed "The Carlton Dance" without permission or credit.

Ribeiro's dance was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.

Ribeiro says North Carolina-based Epic Games and Delaware-based Take Two used his dance he first performed on a 1991 "Fresh Prince" episode. He's asking for a judge's order to stop both games from using his moves.

Ribeiro says he is currently in the middle of copyrighting the dance.

Epic Games and Take Two spokesmen didn't respond to requests for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 45°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: °
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events