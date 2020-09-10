FreightCar America closing Colbert County facility, laying off all workers

FreightCar America Inc. announced Thursday it is closing its manufacturing facility in Cherokee in Colbert County.

The company said layoffs at the facility, called Shoals, will start Nov. 9 and continue through Feb. 28,

The majority of the layoffs will happen in December, a news release from the company said.

“Shoals will remain open and in full production through the end of the year to fulfill its 2020 order commitments,” the release said.

“All affected employees will be offered a bonus payment in return for staying until their assigned completion date.”

The company said the move comes due to a “historically low demand for new freight cars” and the impacts of coronavirus.