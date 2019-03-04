Freezing temps are back in the Valley

The work week is starting out drier, but much colder across the Valley. For reference, the average high at this point in the season is 61 with an average low of 40 degrees. Today, the forecast high will be just shy of the 40 degree mark and lows tonight plummet to the lower 20s. We'll start out mostly cloudy this morning, then clouds start to break around lunchtime. With a cold wind out of the northwest gusting up to 20 mpg, wind chill values will be in the 20s.

Freeze Warnings are in effect farther to our south. Regardless of watches or warnings in place for our area, lows near 20 tonight will be cold enough to warrant protecting sensitive vegetation that has already started to bud or bloom. Tomorrow, the sunshine will be out in full force and highs still only reach the lower 40s. It's good that's we're getting a chance to dry out because Sunday's rain prompted a Flood Warning for the Flint River near Brownsboro, as well as the continuation of the Flood Warnings for the Tennessee River at both Florence and Whitesburg.

The forecast remains rain-free through Thursday. Showers creep back into the Valley Friday with more widespread rain and storms accompanying a cold front on Saturday. Temperatures moderate too, with highs returning to the 60s by the end of the week.