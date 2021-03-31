Freezing temperatures follow widespread flooding to end the week

The rain is finally on its way out as of Wednesday evening. With well over an inch of rain so far today at HSV, we are on track to see the 4th wettest March on record. So far this month, we have had three days with more than 2 inches of rain in a 24 hour time period.

The good news? There's an extended period of dry weather that lasts through most of next week, so water levels will finally get a chance to go down. We'll eventually be warming up again, but in the short-term, temperatures are running about 20 degrees below average during the day and about 10 to 15 degrees below average overnight. It's really not uncommon to have freezing conditions in early April but that doesn't mean it's not inconveniently chilly these next few days.

Lows tonight drop to near freezing. Although it's certainly going to be cold enough for a frost and maybe even freeze in some spots, a brisk northwest wind gusting up to 30 MPH should help mitigate heavy frost formation. That all changes for Friday morning. Lows plummet to the upper 20s under a clear sky and we'll be expecting a hard freeze. Now's the time to start thinking about how you're going to protect your garden. It's similarly cold again Saturday morning.

The next few afternoons will feel very winter-like with highs in the lower 50s. Sunshine holds steady and by the weekend, we'll be back in the 60s. Before long, the 70s make a return next week and we'll be flirting with the 80° mark by next Tuesday.