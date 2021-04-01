Freezing temperatures Friday morning

A ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern for the next several days. Although it was cold this morning, it's even colder to start Friday. A clear sky and sub-freezing temperatures will create the environment for frost development, so long as the wind continues to die down a bit. Lows tonight dip into the upper 20s, so a Freeze Warning will be in effect for all of the WAAY 31 coverage area.

A clear sky continues Friday, meaning loads of sunshine to end the week. That being said, highs will be running about 15 degrees below average again, only reach the lower 50s during the afternoon. We'll have one more very cold morning Saturday, so the National Weather Service has us under a Freeze Watch. This could be upgraded to a Freeze Warning as we get closer to the weekend.

For Easter Sunday, highs are back close to average, topping out near 70. The warming trend continues through the week and by Wednesday highs will be approaching the 80° mark. That aforementioned ridge keeps rain at bay until it starts to break down around midweek next week. Scattered showers and storms are back Thursday.