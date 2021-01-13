Clear

Periods of sun and warmer Wednesday afternoon

The freezing fog from this morning continues to clear out and North Alabama transitions to mostly sunny skies Wednesday.

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 4:34 AM
Updated: Jan 13, 2021 9:16 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

The freezing fog from Wednesday morning gradually eroded through the morning commute but left a glaze of ice throughout North Alabama.  Many areas saw visibility drop to or near zero overnight for several hours. This dense fog froze on contact including on cars, buildings, vegetation and most importantly on bridges and overpasses.  This is a reminder that this time of the year dangerous driving conditions from dense fog brings both poor visibility and icy roads.

Sunshine and a shifting wind from the west southwest will help push highs closer to 50 this afternoon.  One major hiccup in the forecast for the rest of today is a weakening disturbance from out of the southwest.  This has actually brought snow-showers to parts of central Mississippi and Alabama.  Most data continues to indicate that this system will dissipate as it runs into dry air over our area.  We have included a 10% chance for a few stray showers, mainly for Marshall & Dekalb Counties.

Similar weather is expected for Thursday afternoon but even milder conditions with highs in the mid 50s.

A strong cold front swings through Friday. It's not a big weather maker, but it does knock highs down several degrees. A couple of showers are possible Friday but that's about it.

The weekend will feature a good mix of clouds and sun with temperatures a few degrees below average both Saturday and Sunday. Lows dip into the upper 20s with highs in the 40s.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
33° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 37°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 407848

Reported Deaths: 5573
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson59867842
Mobile29011532
Madison26012181
Tuscaloosa20320267
Montgomery18315295
Shelby17837106
Baldwin15572175
Morgan11871104
Lee1181287
Etowah11257125
Calhoun10668195
Marshall990798
Houston826683
Cullman779681
Limestone772264
Elmore753391
DeKalb745868
St. Clair7305116
Lauderdale729673
Talladega5892108
Walker5775177
Jackson564835
Colbert515962
Blount513479
Autauga497055
Coffee422742
Dale380069
Franklin357142
Chilton330060
Covington320653
Russell31057
Escambia303537
Dallas295969
Chambers269766
Clarke264926
Tallapoosa2592107
Pike238423
Marion235847
Lawrence235145
Winston220035
Bibb209048
Marengo194928
Geneva193129
Pickens192431
Hale169542
Barbour167935
Butler164957
Fayette161321
Cherokee156829
Henry145813
Monroe141612
Randolph135832
Washington132626
Clay123136
Lamar115317
Crenshaw113838
Cleburne113018
Macon110635
Lowndes107135
Wilcox98620
Bullock96728
Perry93019
Conecuh92118
Sumter89026
Greene73820
Coosa59111
Choctaw50322
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 660874

Reported Deaths: 8011
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby737491055
Davidson68292641
Knox37197371
Hamilton33011316
Rutherford31972271
Unassigned21671116
Williamson20592138
Sumner17584226
Out of TN1553570
Wilson13980147
Montgomery13540142
Sullivan12133203
Washington11534188
Blount11245112
Maury10591118
Bradley1024689
Sevier1005699
Putnam9632131
Madison8866168
Robertson731981
Hamblen6660102
Anderson650693
Greene6391105
Tipton599661
Gibson5490107
Coffee543279
Cumberland516468
Dickson515675
Bedford513883
Roane500271
Carter4968104
Lawrence493868
McMinn489872
Warren483351
Loudon475247
Dyer460981
Jefferson449575
Monroe435862
Hawkins428765
Franklin394151
Obion392274
Fayette380651
Rhea366454
Lincoln365741
Weakley334148
Cocke331255
Henderson325953
Cheatham324728
Marshall324334
Giles311170
Campbell309639
Hardeman302651
White300142
Carroll298458
Hardin291142
Lauderdale287031
Macon279050
Wayne256618
Henry251156
Overton244742
DeKalb235039
Haywood233544
McNairy228142
Trousdale226913
Smith225526
Scott217630
Marion216031
Hickman215134
Fentress206630
Grainger199729
Johnson192830
Claiborne191820
Morgan180012
Crockett177537
Bledsoe170310
Chester167936
Unicoi160843
Lake151819
Cannon151217
Decatur144223
Grundy135920
Polk135617
Union134020
Sequatchie131518
Benton127532
Humphreys127416
Lewis124520
Meigs108516
Jackson102020
Stewart101020
Perry91924
Houston91222
Clay89625
Moore7756
Pickett64018
Van Buren6237
Hancock3846

Most Popular Stories

Community Events