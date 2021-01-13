Periods of sun and warmer Wednesday afternoon

The freezing fog from Wednesday morning gradually eroded through the morning commute but left a glaze of ice throughout North Alabama. Many areas saw visibility drop to or near zero overnight for several hours. This dense fog froze on contact including on cars, buildings, vegetation and most importantly on bridges and overpasses. This is a reminder that this time of the year dangerous driving conditions from dense fog brings both poor visibility and icy roads.

Sunshine and a shifting wind from the west southwest will help push highs closer to 50 this afternoon. One major hiccup in the forecast for the rest of today is a weakening disturbance from out of the southwest. This has actually brought snow-showers to parts of central Mississippi and Alabama. Most data continues to indicate that this system will dissipate as it runs into dry air over our area. We have included a 10% chance for a few stray showers, mainly for Marshall & Dekalb Counties.

Similar weather is expected for Thursday afternoon but even milder conditions with highs in the mid 50s.

A strong cold front swings through Friday. It's not a big weather maker, but it does knock highs down several degrees. A couple of showers are possible Friday but that's about it.

The weekend will feature a good mix of clouds and sun with temperatures a few degrees below average both Saturday and Sunday. Lows dip into the upper 20s with highs in the 40s.