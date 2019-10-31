Freeze warning tonight, staying chilly through the weekend

If you haven't turned on the heat in your house so far this season, tonight is the night to do it! Temperatures will be frigid across the region, diving into the lower 30s and even upper 20s by Friday morning. These cold temperatures have prompted the first Freeze Warning of the season for all of north Alabama from midnight tonight until 9 AM Friday morning. If you have any sensitive plants or vegetation, be sure to bring them inside. Drain all outdoor sprinklers as well to prevent water pipes bursting. It will also be very breezy overnight, with winds gusting near 20 miles per hour. That will keep those feels like temperatures in the upper 20s Friday morning. Bundle up as you head out the door!

We start off November with a beautiful Friday. Temperatures only top out in the lower 50s tomorrow. Friday night football will be dry and cold once again with temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 30s during gametime. A beautiful weekend is in store with lots of sunshine but we stay chilly. Highs stay in the mid 50s with overnight lows in the low 30s. Widespread frost is likely each night through Monday. We warm back up into the 60s for the start of the new week before isolated showers return to the forecast Tuesday.

A friendly reminder that we fall back one hour this weekend! Daylight saving time ends Saturday night at 2 AM. While you're changing those clocks, it's also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radios as well.