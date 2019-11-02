Freeze Watch tonight, staying chilly this weekend

Grab those heavy coats as you head out the door this morning! Temperatures fell into the upper 20s and lower 30s this morning. Our Freeze Warning from last night will expire at 9 AM, but we have a new Freeze Watch that has been issued from 1 AM tonight until 9 AM Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop below the freezing mark once again tonight. This Freeze Watch may be upgraded to a Freeze Warning for the third night in a row later today. Stay tuned for updates later on today.

It will still be a beautiful weekend despite the cold temperatures. Expect lots of sunshine, but winds out of the north will keep temperatures only in the mid 50s for highs. We warm back up into the 60s by the start of the new work week, with plenty of sun. Our only chance of rain in the week ahead is an isolated shower chance on Thursday.

Don't forget to turn back your clocks tonight! Daylight saving time ends at 2 AM tonight. Turn your clocks back one hour before you go to bed and take a few minutes to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and weather radios too. Thanks to the time change, our sunrise and sunset times are an hour earlier. Sunrise Sunday will be at 6:08 AM and our sunset will be at 4:50 PM.