Freeze Warning tonight, chilly all weekend

Another cold night awaits all of North Alabama. So cold in fact, that another Freeze Warning takes effect at 11 PM and lasts through 9 AM Saturday morning. Expect lows to fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s late tonight. We keep it sunny and cool through the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows near freezing both Saturday and Sunday.

This freeze is good news and bad news. If you're still trying to squeeze out a few more tomatoes from your garden = bad news. If you hate the bugs = good news! Any remaining mosquitoes will have bitten the dust after this weekend.

The recent rains have brought...better news, too. The drought isn't totally relieved in northeast Alabama, but there have been marked improvements per the latest drought monitor. You can expect to see further improvement next Thursday after this week's rain as well. On a related note, there's no longer a state wide burn ban. Additionally, the summer burning restrictions have been lifted in Dekalb, Lawrence, Madison, and Morgan Counties as of October 31st.

So, we're heading into November looking a little better in the rainfall department...at least, for now. We've gotten some beneficial rain these past few weeks, but the next 7 days don't hold much more than a handful of showers on Thursday. It's looking like another cold weekend next week, too.