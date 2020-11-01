Freeze Warning issued for Monday morning

Clouds clear out quickly Sunday afternoon. With clear skies Sunday night, temperatures sink to the low 30s in many spots, with outlying areas likely falling into the upper 20s. Widespread frost is almost certain for the entire area, and many locations will also see their first freeze of the season Monday morning. For that reason, all of North Alabama is under a Freeze Warning from Midnight to 8 AM Monday morning. This means that freezing temperatures could kill plants or vegetation and potentially damage outdoor plumbing. Be sure to protect any sensitive plants or outdoor plumbing before you go to bed Sunday night.

The cold air sticks around into Monday afternoon, with highs only in the mid 50s despite lots of sunshine. Looking ahead to Election Day, it will be another chilly start to the day Tuesday with widespread frost likely once again. We'll warm up a bit through the afternoon, however, as highs top out in the mid 60s. The warming trend continues into late next week, with highs back in the 70s by Thursday. There are no rain chances in the seven day forecast, so enjoy this beautiful Fall weather while we have it!