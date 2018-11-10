Clear
A Freeze Warning In Effect For Saturday Night

Temperatures will drop back into the 20s across the Valley tonight.

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 3:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

A freeze warning will be in effect from Saturday at 6 p.m. until Sunday at 9 a.m.. 

Lauderdale and Limestone Counties are NOT included in this freeze warning because they already reached 28 degrees or colder Saturday morning which effectively ended their growing seasons. 

The rest of the Valley is expected to reach those tempertaures Saturday night with many areas expected to be at or below 28 degrees. Those areas that do not reach 28 degrees or colder will have another freeze warning again Tuesday night when temperatures will once again go into the 20s. 

