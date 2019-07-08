Clear

Free2Teach in Huntsville providing school supplies for teachers

The non-profit takes in donations to give to teachers for more affordable classrooms.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 7:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

A Huntsville non-profit is once again providing school supplies for about 100 teachers.

Free2Teach allows teachers to shop for hundreds of school supplies for free. Each teacher usually walks out with about $500 in free supplies.

Teachers said this helps children who can't afford supplies, and it keeps them from using their own money in the classroom.

"Funds get tied up, you don't get them right the moment you need them a lot of times, and so for you to go out and get a lot of those things free like here with staples and scissors, I'm just amazed at the supply selection here," Michelle Choate, who has been teaching for 25 years, said.

The executive director of Free2Teach said they offer these services year-round, and teachers can make a 45 minute appointment to shop every other month.

