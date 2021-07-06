Free2Teach begins donating supplies to Madison County’s teachers for upcoming school year

A Madison County non-profit is going above and beyond to ensure students and teachers have everything they need before heading back to school.

Teachers working in Madison County’s three public school systems – Huntsville, Madison City and Madison County – can gather school supplies for their classrooms thanks to Free2Teach.

The group started hosting teachers for shopping on Tuesday.

One Madison County teacher says she has easily spent thousands of dollars on supplies for her students. Now, she’s able to stock up without spending a dollar thanks to Free2Teach and its donors.

“Being able to provide those children with supplies that they need that they come without. You know some basic things like pencils and paper, this gives us supplies throughout the year,” said Michelle Choate, Reading Specialist at Legacy Elementary School.

Free2Teach expects to see 1,200 teachers this month.

If you’re a teacher in one of the three eligible school system, click HERE to schedule your Free2Teach shopping trip.