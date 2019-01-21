Clear
Free pet food available for Huntsville area furloughed workers

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society will be distributing pet food to furloughed government workers from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the Annex building behind the shelter at 2812 Johnson Road.

Individuals need to have an ID and some sort of proof of furloughed status if possible.

The pet food distribution is possible through the Greater Huntsville Humane Society's King's Community Kitchen Pet Food Pantry program. This program provides pet food for low-income families in our community.

