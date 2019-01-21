The Greater Huntsville Humane Society will be distributing pet food to furloughed government workers from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the Annex building behind the shelter at 2812 Johnson Road.
Individuals need to have an ID and some sort of proof of furloughed status if possible.
The pet food distribution is possible through the Greater Huntsville Humane Society's King's Community Kitchen Pet Food Pantry program. This program provides pet food for low-income families in our community.
Related Content
- Free pet food available for Huntsville area furloughed workers
- Giveaway aims to help Huntsville area furloughed workers
- Community lends helping hand to furloughed workers
- Wife of furloughed worker wins $100,000, SUV in the lottery
- Free pet adoptions at Huntsville Animal Shelter during Halloween week
- Huntsville Animal Services offering free pet adoptions for holidays
- Huntsville Hospital smoke-free areas expand with city council vote
- Huntsville veteran given free car
- Elm Pet Foods, others recall dog food over vitamin D
- Pet cat dies in Huntsville fire
Scroll for more content...