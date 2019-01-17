Free adoptions at Huntsville Animal Shelter through Jan. 19

Are you looking a furry friend to keep you company this winter? Well, you're in luck, because pet adoptions are free through January 19 at the Huntsville Animal Shelter.
The shelter is looking to adopt out more than 90 animals as part of its "Full House" special. Owners will receive free rabies vaccinating, city licensing, microchipping and spay and neuter surgery for their new pet.
You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Friday.
For more information, click HERE.
