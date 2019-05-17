Clear
Free pet adoptions at Huntsville Animal Services on May 18

Huntsville Animal Services is sponsoring free pet adoptions on Saturday, May 18.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Are you looking a furry friend to keep you company? Well, you're in luck, because pet adoptions are free on Saturday, May 18, at Huntsville Animal Services, as it continues to operate at capacity.

Vaccinations, city licensing, microchipping, spay or neuter surgery, de-worming and a collar are part of the no-charge package. The shelter says restrictions may apply for some pets.


Photo: Huntsville Animal Services

You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Saturday.

