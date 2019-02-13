Free nutrition classes offered in Huntsville

Six free “Good Nutrition for Busy Families” classes are available in Huntsville, starting February 12.

The one-hour classes are taught by Huntsville Hospital registered dietitian nutritionists. According to the city, the goal is to provide families with information for meal prep, snacks and "on the run" food choices.

----

Below are the locations and times of the classes:

Wellness Center Huntsville Hospital Medical Mall

1963 Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, AL 35801

* Tuesday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m.

* Tuesday, March 5 at 12:00 p.m.

Wellness Center Madison Hospital

8391 US-72, Madison, AL 35758

* Wednesday, February 20 at 5:30 p.m.

* Monday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m.

Wellness Center Jones Valley

1345 4 Mile Post Road SE, Huntsville, AL 35802

* Tuesday, February 19 at 5:30 p.m.

* Wednesday, March 13 at 12:00 p.m.