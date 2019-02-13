Six free “Good Nutrition for Busy Families” classes are available in Huntsville, starting February 12.
The one-hour classes are taught by Huntsville Hospital registered dietitian nutritionists. According to the city, the goal is to provide families with information for meal prep, snacks and "on the run" food choices.
----
Below are the locations and times of the classes:
Wellness Center Huntsville Hospital Medical Mall
1963 Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, AL 35801
* Tuesday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m.
* Tuesday, March 5 at 12:00 p.m.
Wellness Center Madison Hospital
8391 US-72, Madison, AL 35758
* Wednesday, February 20 at 5:30 p.m.
* Monday, March 4 at 1:00 p.m.
Wellness Center Jones Valley
1345 4 Mile Post Road SE, Huntsville, AL 35802
* Tuesday, February 19 at 5:30 p.m.
* Wednesday, March 13 at 12:00 p.m.
Related Content
- Free nutrition classes offered in Huntsville
- Topgolf is offering free class for women
- Huntsville Library offers free flu shots
- Huntsville church offering free workforce development training
- Huntsville Hospital opens first Infant Nutrition Lab in north Alabama
- Free CPR class in Florence
- Huntsville Animal Services offers free adoptions through the holidays
- Huntsville Animal Services offering free pet adoptions for holidays
- Huntsville Museum of Art offering free admission to furloughed workers
- Huntsville veteran given free car