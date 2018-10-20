Summit plans to set up mentees with mentors that can help them reach their career goals for the future as well as free tutors to help with classes. Saturday the group held a silent auction and get together. WAAY31 was there to talk to the founder of Summit, Patrick Tucker, who says he hopes to bring positive change in the community by inviting people today and in upcoming events
"Inviting more people so we can open up to more people so we can be a blessing or a help to them," said Tucker.
Saturday the group had 3 mentees, but they are looking for more and to expand to music classes, as well as GED classes
For more information on how to get involved, you can go to their website.
Related Content
- Free mentoring and tutoring non-profit now open in Decatur
- Decatur Police offering parents free identification kits
- Second Chick-fil-A opening in Decatur
- Free bike helmets for kids in Decatur, thanks to donation
- Decatur police investigating shooting
- Chemical spill in Decatur
- Card cloning hits Decatur
- Freezing weather keeps warming center open in Decatur
- Decatur native Tanner Burns to start Auburn's NCAA Tournament opener
- Local non-profit holds first responder training