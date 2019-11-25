Free meals given to less fortunate in Huntsville

Monday, many in our community were able to get a free Thanksgiving meal with the help of a local non-profit.

Monday was the annual Turkey Box Giveaway, providing a traditional meal for those who would otherwise go without.

Volunteers helped people get boxes of food and of course the turkey at the Downtown Rescue Mission.

It's a tradition that they look forward to every year.

"The families that are coming might not have a Thanksgiving meal if it wasn't for the mission and for the community giving all these turkeys and all the stuff in the food boxes, so really that's what it's about for us is being able, everyone should be able to have a Thanksgiving meal," said Keith Overholt, President, CEO of Downtown Rescue Mission.

Wednesday and Thursday they will be having a “Great Thanksgiving Banquet” from 11 a.m. to noon and then 5 to 6 p.m. each day.