Clear

Free meals given to less fortunate in Huntsville

The Downtown Rescue Mission handed out turkeys and food boxes during its annual Turkey Box Giveaway.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Sophia Borrelli

Monday, many in our community were able to get a free Thanksgiving meal with the help of a local non-profit.

Monday was the annual Turkey Box Giveaway, providing a traditional meal for those who would otherwise go without.

Volunteers helped people get boxes of food and of course the turkey at the Downtown Rescue Mission.

It's a tradition that they look forward to every year.

"The families that are coming might not have a Thanksgiving meal if it wasn't for the mission and for the community giving all these turkeys and all the stuff in the food boxes, so really that's what it's about for us is being able, everyone should be able to have a Thanksgiving meal," said Keith Overholt, President, CEO of Downtown Rescue Mission.

Wednesday and Thursday they will be having a “Great Thanksgiving Banquet” from 11 a.m. to noon and then 5 to 6 p.m. each day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 48°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events