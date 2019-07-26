Free or low-cost mammograms being offered in DeKalb County on August 6th

For the first time, the DeKalb County public library is partnering with multiple breast cancer organizations to provide free or low-cost mammograms.

On August 6th, a bus equipped with two screening rooms and mammogram equipment will be at the library in Fort Payne from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event organizers say the mammograms will be free with most insurance carriers and there is financial assistance available for those who are under-insured. When you arrive, you'll need your doctor's full name, your driver's license or state ID and your insurance card.

The assistant director for the library says she's happy they're getting involved.

"I think everyone should have them. I think they should be where people are with easy access to them, and I think having the bus come is a good idea," said Yvonne Toombs.

The form to fill out before your examination is about four pages long, so they recommend you do it ahead of time. You can pick up the form at the library or you can fill it out online.

This will be the bus' only stop in Alabama, but it will make stops in Georgia and Tennessee until the end of the month.