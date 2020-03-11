Clear
Free hearing tests offered at Alabama A&M for World Hearing Day

This year, volunteers say they expect about 500 people to come get their hearing tested.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 11:17 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, you can get your hearing tested for free at Alabama A&M University.

It's all to celebrate World Hearing Day and help graduate students get their clinic hours. This year, volunteers say they expect about 500 people to come get their hearing tested.

The tests just take a few minutes and will be at the Carver Complex North building in Room 104.

