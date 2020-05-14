Free coronavirus testing site opens in Morgan County

A free drive up coronavirus testing site will open in Morgan County.

The testing site will be at the Eva Family Health Center and you don't need a doctors note to be tested.

Here's what you will need:

A photo I-d

An insurance card if you have one but no copay is required

If you don't have insurance, you're still able to be tested for free

Meet state guidelines for testing which includes showing symptoms or being at high risk

The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Next Thursday, free testing will be available at Athens Family Health Center. Click here for a full list of requirements to be tested.