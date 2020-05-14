Free coronavirus testing site opens in Morgan County

A free drive up coronavirus testing site will open in Morgan County.
The testing site will be at the Eva Family Health Center and you don't need a doctors note to be tested.
Here's what you will need:
- A photo I-d
- An insurance card if you have one but no copay is required
- If you don't have insurance, you're still able to be tested for free
- Meet state guidelines for testing which includes showing symptoms or being at high risk
The testing site is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Next Thursday, free testing will be available at Athens Family Health Center. Click here for a full list of requirements to be tested.
