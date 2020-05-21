Free coronavirus testing offered in Athens

You can get tested for free, even without health insurance, in Limestone County.

It'll be held at the James Chapel Missionary Baptist Church on Lucas Street in Athens. Organizers say they're encouraging people with underlying health conditions to come out and get tested, but that's not required. It's also not required that you have symptoms or health insurance.

The drive-through or walk-up clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Organizers say they will hand out hundreds of kits with hand sanitizer, gloves and masks. Next door, there will be a blood drive running at the same time.

For now, the free testing site is only open Thursday, but organizers say if there's a good turnout, they will try to coordinate another event.