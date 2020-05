There will be free coronavirus testing in Athens on Thursday.

You can go to the James Chapel M.B. Church on Lucas Street between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to get tested. You can do drive-thru or walk-up testing.

Free masks, gloves and sanitizer will be given to the first 150 people. You’re asked to bring your health insurance card, but if you don’t have one, you can still get tested for free.