Free coronavirus testing offered at Epic Church in Decatur

Free coronavirus testing will start on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at Epic Church in Decatur.

Huntsville Hospital officials said the percentage of positive tests is also on the rise, even with a significant amount of testing being done to asymptomatic people, like the free testing in Decatur.

Also at 8:30 Tuesday morning, Decatur and Morgan County officials will give an update on coronavirus in the area. You can watch this live on WAAYTV.com.

The testing is part of a partnership between the city, Kroger and the church. Drive-thru testing will be offered to anyone with health concerns, even if you don't have symptoms.

The testing is by appointment only. It starts at 8:30 Tuesday morning and runs until 1:30 p.m. It will continue until Thursday.