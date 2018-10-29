Free pet adoptions at Huntsville Animal Shelter during Halloween week

Are you looking a furry friend to keep you company this fall? Well, you're in luck, because pet adoptions are free this week at the Huntsville Animal Shelter. The Halloween special runs October 28 through November 3.

Owners will receive a free bag of dog food with each adoption. Rabies vaccinating, city licensing, microchipping and spay and neuter surgery are also part of the no-charge package.

You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Friday.