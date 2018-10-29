Are you looking a furry friend to keep you company this fall? Well, you're in luck, because pet adoptions are free this week at the Huntsville Animal Shelter. The Halloween special runs October 28 through November 3.
Owners will receive a free bag of dog food with each adoption. Rabies vaccinating, city licensing, microchipping and spay and neuter surgery are also part of the no-charge package.
You can visit the shelter at 4950 Triana Boulevard. It's open Monday through Friday.
Related Content
- Free pet adoptions at Huntsville Animal Shelter during Halloween week
- Free adoptions at Huntsville Animal Services
- The Huntsville animal shelter is offering a Valentine adoption special
- Huntsville Animal Services holding free adoption special in June
- Huntsville Animal Service holding adoption special
- Huntsville Animal Servies hosts SPACE adoption special
- Huntsville Animal Services is launching a new year round free adoptions service
- $5 adoptions at Huntsville Animal Services through July 31st
- $5 adoptions throughout July at Huntsville Animal Services
- Lauderdale shelter not taking animals
Scroll for more content...