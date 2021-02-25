Free Alabama College Application Week ends Friday

Time is running out for high school seniors to save money when applying to colleges and universities in the state.

This week is Free Alabama College Application Week.

It's when students can apply to colleges and universities for free.

Some families have faced financial hardship because of the pandemic, so school officials say it's a great time to take advantage of this opportunity.

"Each college application could cost you $20 to $50 depending on where you are trying to apply to. For the most part, that's not a super large burden on a lot of families, but for some families it is," said Keith Trawick, supervisor of Student Services for Madison County Schools.

Students need to get their applications into schools by Friday for the application fees to be waived.

If students need help, they should contact their counselor.

Click here for a list of colleges and universities participating.