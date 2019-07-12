Fred’s closing two North Alabama stores, holding clearance sales

News outlets report Fred’s will be closing multiple Alabama stores and holding clearance sales due to the company being in debt and wanting to diversify product selection.

Two of the locations that will be closing are in North Alabama. One is located at 16100 Highway 72 in Rogersville and the other is at 4th Avenue in Red Bay.

Fred’s closed other locations in North Alabama this spring that were considered to be underperforming and unprofitable.