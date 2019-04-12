Fred’s closing stores in Florence, Russellville, Guntersville, Tuscumbia

Fred’s locations in North Alabama are among the 159 underperforming and unprofitable stores the company is closing by the end of May.

Two stores in Florence (321 N. Court St., 4150 Florence Blvd,), one store in Guntersville (1477 Sunset Drive), one store in Russellville (13150 Hwy. 43) and a store in Tuscumbia (1401 Woodmont Drive) are among the closures.

Liquidation sales at those stores began Thursday.