Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fred’s closing stores in Florence, Russellville, Guntersville, Tuscumbia

Fred’s locations in North Alabama are among the 159 underperforming and unprofitable stores the company is closing by the end of May.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 2:52 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Fred’s locations in North Alabama are among the 159 underperforming and unprofitable stores the company is closing by the end of May.

Two stores in Florence (321 N. Court St., 4150 Florence Blvd,), one store in Guntersville (1477 Sunset Drive), one store in Russellville (13150 Hwy. 43) and a store in Tuscumbia (1401 Woodmont Drive) are among the closures.

Liquidation sales at those stores began Thursday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events