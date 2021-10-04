Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opening in Decatur

A new option for hamburgers, fries and more is opening in Decatur.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens Tuesday at 2804 Spring Ave. NW near Walmart in Decatur.

“We’re thrilled to enter this dynamic neighborhood and bring delicious, cooked-to-order food to the surrounding businesses and residents,” Sam Abusaleem, franchise owner, said in a news release.

According to the release, the 2,869-square-foot, endcap restaurant seats 80 and has additional outdoor. Drive-thru service, DoorDash delivery and mobile ordering through the Freddy’s app are also available. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

A Freddy’s location already is open in Madison.

