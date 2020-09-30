Freddie Freeman calls game

Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run in the 13th inning, finally ending the longest scoreless duel in postseason history as the Atlanta Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in the opener of their NL wild-card series. The Braves won the first game of a postseason series for the first time since 2001. If they wrap up the best-of-three series Thursday, they'll snap a record-tying streak of 10 straight playoff round losses. What began as a pitching showdown between between Cy Young contenders Trevor Bauer and Max Fried devolved into a strikeout contest. There were 37 in all.
Braves beat Reds 1-0.
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 5:58 PM
