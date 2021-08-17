Fred grazes north Alabama but unsettled pattern continues

Tropical Depression Fred's center of circulation is now moving through west-central Georgia(as of 8:00 AM CDT). However, the outer rainbands extend hundreds of miles away from the center with steady rain making it to northeast Alabama. Some of these rainbands are occasionally producing moderate to heavy rain in Dekalb and Jackson Counties which could lead to some localized flood issues - considering the several inches of rainfall in the last few days.

For areas near and west of I-65, Fred's rainbands will remain out of reach but a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon heat with highs climbing to the mid-to-upper-80s today.

Wednesday into Thursday an upper level disturbance will move through north Alabama. This disturbance could organize a few strong to isolated severe storms from out of north Mississippi in the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of north Alabama in a Marginal Risk(1 out of 5 risk level) for isolated severe storms Wednesday.