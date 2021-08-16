Fred grazes North Alabama Tuesday

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall at 2:15 PM Monday in the Florida Panhandle near Cape San Blas. As Fred moves inland, the center of circulation shifts into Alabama then Georgia, keeping the majority of the rain and severe threat just to our east. With that in mind though, any wobble to the west would sharply increase rain coverage/amounts for our eastern counties.

Regardless, we'll keep clouds and a few showers and storms overnight. Lows drop to the lower 70s and temperatures remain below average Tuesday. Highs only climb to the mid 80s under a partly sunny sky. As previously mentioned, scattered showers and storms are expected, but if Fred shifts farther west, steadier rain will move into the Sand Mountain area. Our pattern stays damp Wednesday, not because of Fred but because of a trough moving through. Heading toward the weekend, we'll transition back to our typical August pattern of hot, humid conditions with afternoon storms.