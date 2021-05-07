Fraternal Order of Police honors Huntsville police officer killed in line of duty, along with 10 others

State officials honored officers killed in the line of duty at the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Service.

Gov. Kay Ivey, members of the Fraternal Order of Police and family members of those honored all gathered in front of the State Capitol to remember the 11 officers who lost their lives while in the line of duty.

"I know that today is a difficult reminder of your loss, but it is a privilege to join you as we honor these 11 heroes,” said Ivey.

One of the officers honored was former Huntsville police officer, agent Billy Clardy III. Agent Clardy was shot and killed in 2019 during a narcotics operation with the North Alabama Drug Task Force. He served the city of Huntsville for 14 years.

Speakers at the event emphasized how the sacrifices our officers make often go unnoticed in today’s climate.

"At a time when law enforcement across the country is being physically and verbally abused and attacked, let us affirm today that here in Alabama, we hold our men and women in blue in high regard and will always support them,” said Ivey.

The service focused on honoring Alabama's officers for all that they give.

"We cannot, and we shall not, ever forget their sacrifice and service,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall.

The ceremony honored officers from both 2019 and 2020, since they were not able to hold an event last year due to coronavirus.