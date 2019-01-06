Franklin Sheriff: money motive behind murder

Money may have been the motive behind a deadly shooting in Franklin County. Sheriff Shannon Oliver told WAAY 31 his deputies found Jason Baker dead Sunday morning at a house in Phil Campbell.
Oliver says Jerry Mills shot Baker. The sheriff told us the shooting happened during an argument. That dispute was likely over money.
The sheriff’s office got the call around 10 Sunday morning. Baker was dead when deputies arrived.
Baker had been living with Mills for about a week, according to the sheriff. Mills will go before a judge Monday or Tuesday.
