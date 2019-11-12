Clear
Franklin County sheriff: Man arrested in multi-agency drug trafficking investigation

Keith Lamar Boddie

Posted: Nov 12, 2019 2:38 PM
Updated: Nov 12, 2019 3:03 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A man is in custody after a multi-agency investigation into drug trafficking in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says on Nov. 8, its investigators, along with Russellville police and the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, executed a search at Mullins Avenue SW. The search warrant was the result of an investigation into the trafficking of illegal drugs from the northern Shoals area into Franklin County, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation targeted Keith Lamar Boddie, also known as Keith Lamar Beckwith, who was convicted in 2013 for attempted sexual abuse of a child less than 12 in Lauderdale County. The sheriff's office says he was found to be distributing drugs in Franklin County.

Felony arrest warrants were obtained for Boddie on the charges of distribution of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a pistol, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana first-degree.

On Nov. 12, the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force took Boddie into custody. He was booked in the Franklin County Jail.

The sheriff's office says more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

