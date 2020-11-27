Franklin County sheriff: 3-year-old flown to hospital after self-inflicted, accidental shooting

A Franklin County child has been flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham after being shot in the face.

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said about 11:47 a.m. Friday law enforcement and emergency crews responded to an accidental shooting of a 3-year-old in the Isbell community just outside of Russellville.

A preliminary investigation conducted by The Franklin County Sheriff's Office Investigative Division has determined the toddler, along with other children inside the residence, were eating at a table.

Oliver said the child left and picked up a gun resulting in a self-inflicted, accidental discharge of the firearm.

The child was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Birmingham where he remains in stable condition.