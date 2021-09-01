Franklin County schools go virtual because of covid cases in students

Every school in the Franklin County School System is virtual until after Labor Day because of Covid cases.

Superintendent Greg Hamilton told me they have 10 schools in their district and each one has had 10 to 20 students test positive for the virus.

"It's very concerning because last year, for the most part, the positive cases were not in the student population," said Hamilton.

Hamilton said going remote was a last resort.

"We have put in every mitigation standard that we thought would be effective but when things are not working you have to change your plan," said Hamilton.

Hamilton said they have 12 nurses on staff and each nurse is at a school. They're still doing contact tracing, too. Masks are recommended, and he said most of the students and staff members wear them.

"We have the UVC lighting, we have the walk-through temporal scanners. Our nurses do an outstanding job to make sure everyone is safe. We check for symptoms. All the things that I'm sure all the school systems are doing. To have to go remote is obviously not what we want. We know face-to-face instruction is the best," Hamilton said.

Hamilton said if cases continue to rise, a mask mandate is on the table. But, he hopes it doesn't come to that and their other plans to combat the virus work.