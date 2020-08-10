Franklin County parents charged with manslaughter for toddler’s death

Two parents are charged with manslaughter in Franklin County for the death of their toddler.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says on Aug. 9 around 4 p.m., it received a call about an unresponsive three-year-old in a car on Church Street in Hodges.

According to the department, emergency medical responders were unsuccessful in resuscitating the child and he was declared dead. Authorities say the parents told them the child was last seen around midnight when they put him to bed.

The parents said, according to the sheriff’s office, that when they woke up around 3 p.m., they couldn't find the child and then found him in a car.

Dakota Heath Fowler, 20, and Brandi Michelle Burks, 21, were arrested and charged with manslaughter. The child's body was sent to the Department of Forensics for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says the case remains under investigation.