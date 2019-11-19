Franklin County man charged with attempted murder of his brother

A Franklin County man is charged with the attempted murder of his brother.

Donald Frank Steele was arrested about noon Tuesday by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after it received a report of a man shot in the Spruce Pine community.

Steele is charged with attempted murder and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies and investigators arrived on scene and found Tracy Lee Prince, 47, suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Steele and Prince were identified as brothers who live in the same residence in the 200 block of Rose Lane.

Prince was treated by emergency personnel on scene before Air Evac Lifeteam took him to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office said Steele had run away from the house, and the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation and Russellville Police Department helped capture him.

Steele is in custody at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The office said Prince was listed in stable condition as of about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.