Franklin County man arrested for stealing military-grade vehicle, trying to run over deputy

Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver told WAAY 31 Nathan Lowe is in custody and they are gathering charges against him for stealing a military-grade vehicle and trying to run over a deputy.

Oliver said around 6 a.m. Thursday, multiple callers contacted the sheriff's office after seeing Lowe walking down Highway 24 near Belgreen. Oliver said a woman picked Lowe up to give him a ride and he made her feel uncomfortable.

She pulled over at a store on Belgreen and Lowe got out of her car and walked over to an area where a military-grade vehicle was being sold, he said. Oliver said military vehicles don't have keys but switches. Even though the steering wheel was chained, he said Lowe was able to get the vehicle and drive it away.

Officials said as Lowe was heading down the opposite direction of traffic on Highway 24, a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy responded and confronted him. Lowe then tried to run the deputy over, and the deputy shot at Lowe's tires to try and stop the vehicle, according to Oliver.

Lowe then headed to Russellville where police and the deputies stopped him and arrested him at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 43.

Oliver said the deputy was not trying to shoot at Lowe but rather stop the tires, so the deputy will not be on paid leave. He is taking the rest of the day off though. Oliver said the deputy is an outstanding person and the situation shook him up a bit.

Lowe is in the Franklin County Jail awaiting formal charges.