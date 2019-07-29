Franklin County inmate being held on child sex charges dies

Clear
Posted: Jul 29, 2019
Updated: Jul 29, 2019
An inmate at the Franklin County Jail died Wednesday night, according to Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver.

Oliver says Kenneth McDonald died after what they believe was a heart attack. Officials say McDonald was experiencing blood pressure issues.

His condition got worse Wednesday night, and he was taken to the hospital where he died.

McDonald was being held on child sex charges. He was also charged for trying to solicit the murder of someone in order to affect the charges against him. Read more about this here.

Oliver says the department was holding McDonald for the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. He'd been in the jail since April.

