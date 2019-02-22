Update: Franklin County hunting inmate who escaped from jail

UPDATE: Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said Andy Hanson is back in custody. He was apprehended in Mississippi.

From earlier:

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says two inmates escaped from the jail about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to a press release, Richie Landers and Andy Hanson, escaped after entering a plumbing access point to reach the roof.

Corrections officers believe a fight within the jail that they were dealing with at that time was a diversion for the escape.

Landers, 45, was in jail on a probation violation with an original charge of a drug offense. Hanson, 27, was also in jail on a probation violation with an original charge of burglary. Both had been sentenced for the probation revocations and were waiting transfer to prison, according to the release.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two, please contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 256-332-8820.