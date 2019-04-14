Franklin County family works to clean up storm damage

The dangerous storms tore through North Alabama late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Around 12:30 in the morning Sunday the storm caused a tree to fall into a home near Red Bay.

"I would 99 percent say that it was a tornado," said Caleb Ramey.

We talked with Caleb Ramey before the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado had touched down near his home. He said Sunday morning him and his family woke up with a lot of cleanup to do.

"Just solid trees were snapped in half," said Ramey.

He says just as he thought his family was in the clear stronger storms hit.

"All of the sudden it was 'hey this warning is back' and its right at our back door," said Ramey.

His area isn't alone, damage from across Franklin county was reported to the National Weather Service. Ramey says when it came to his area there was no mistaking how serious this storm turned out to be.

"As it got closer you could tell the pressure changed and it got really loud," Ramey said.

Franklin County Emergency Management officials say no one was hurt in the county during the overnight storms.