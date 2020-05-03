Franklin County experiences surge of coronavirus cases

Franklin County has shown a notable spread in coronavirus cases over the past several days.
From Thursday through Sunday, there have been 87 cases added. As of Sunday night, there are 132 confirmed cases with no deaths reported.
Each day, there were more casses added than the day before, with 32 added on Sunday. Franklin County has had more coronavirus cases added to its total Sunday than any other county across the state.
Across Alabama, Saturday saw the third most cases added in a single day with 317.
